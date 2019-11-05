A Mercer County man was arrested Monday after police say he stabbed a man in the hand and abdomen with a small pocket knife behind a downtown Davenport bar.
Ryan M. Kirby, 26, of Seaton, Illinois faces charges of assault causing serious injury, a Class D felony, and domestic abuse assault while displaying or using a weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Bond was set Tuesday at $7,000 cash or surety. He will be arraigned Dec. 5.
At 10:23 p.m. Oct. 31, officers were notified of a man at Genesis Illini Hospital in Silvis who had wounds from an assault that happened behind Boozie’s Bar & Grille, 114 W. 3rd St.
The man and Kirby got in a fight inside a vehicle when Kirby stabbed him, according to an arrest affidavit.
The stab wound to the abdomen required immediate surgery and the man was placed in ICU.
Officers reviewed the assault on video surveillance from a nearby business. The video showed Kirby got out of the passenger seat after the assault and threw the knife toward the alley. Police later found the knife there.
An additional, identical knife was found in the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Court records show Kirby pleaded guilty in Rock Island County Circuit Court to aggravated criminal sexual abuse and was sentenced to five years in prison in August 2014.
He pleaded guilty in December 2018 to violating sex offender registration and was sentenced to 24 months of probation and 180 days in jail.
Kirby pleaded guilty in August to violating sex offender registration and was sentenced to 24 months of probation and 180 days in jail. He also was sentenced to a concurrent term of 24 months of probation for violating his probation in the 2018 sex offender registration case, according to court records.