The Mercer County School District superintendent has been accused of driving under the influence Saturday in Scott County.
Scott P. Petrie, 52, New Boston, has been charged with operating while under the influence, first offense, according to county court records. The charge stems from a traffic stop performed at 8:50 p.m. at 132 S. U.S. Highway 61 by the Eldridge Police Department.
The incident began when someone notified the Clinton County emergency dispatch of a silver 2016 Ford F250 pickup truck that had almost struck several vehicles and was speeding up and slowing down. Petrie is alleged to have been the driver.
Authorities contend in the court records Petrie initially did not stop when a squad car attempted to pull him over with activated lights, and traveled for about a mile before stopping.
Once the stop began, Petrie is accused of having slurred speech, bloodshot, watery eyes, and smelled of alcohol, court records state. He also had trouble keeping his balance and needed support.
Petrie allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol before he drove, records state. He consented to field sobriety testing, which showed indications he was impaired, but he refused to provide a breath sample.
Records state he was also cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, failure to have registration, and failure to provide proof of insurance records state.
He was booked into the Scott County Jail on Saturday night, according to the jail website. Petrie was released Sunday morning on a $1,000 bond. His next court date is scheduled for Tuesday.
Petrie has been the district's superintendent since July 2016.
Prior to 2016, he was the controller at Black Hawk Area Special Education District. He also previously worked as a teacher and principal in the Alwood School District. In addition to being the former president of the Alwood School Board