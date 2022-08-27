Mercer County Sheriff's deputies, Viola police investigate incident involving fake cop

Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies and Viola police are investigating an incident Thursday in which a man pretending to be a police officer pulled a woman over in the village.

In a news release issued Thursday, Mercer County Sheriff Dusty Terrell said the incident occurred about noon.

Terrell said a woman was driving when she was motioned to pull over by a white man, possibly in his early 30s, and wearing all black clothing and sunglasses.

The woman believed the man to be a police officer, and the man verbally identified himself as a police officer as he approached her vehicle.

The man appeared to be driving a black or dark-colored smaller SUV without any visible police marking and no visible police lighting, Terrell said.

Terrell said he wanted to remind everyone to be observant to unusual activity.

“You are required to pull over only for visible flashing red lights,” Terrell said. “If, for whatever reason, you are questioning the authenticity of a police stop turn on your hazard lights, slow down and continue to drive to a safe place while calling 911 to verify that the stop is legitimate.”

Anyone with information about this event or has had something similar occur to them is asked to call the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department at 309-582-5194, or Mercer County Crime Stoppers at 309-582-3500.