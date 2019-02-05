Angie Dellitt was sentenced Tuesday morning to jail time, probation and restitution for taking money from the Mercer County Athletic Boosters and the Mercer County school district.
Judge Richard Zimmer approved a sentencing order against Dellitt, 44, of Aledo, that included 30 months of felony probation. Dellitt submitted a check for $30,000, the remainder of the $50,000 in restitution owed to the Mercer County Athletic Booster club by Dellitt.
Ritter also sentenced Dellitt to 120 days in the Mercer County Jail, with 20 days to be served and the remainder stayed pending her compliance with other parts of her sentence. In addition, Dellitt was ordered to obtain a mental health evaluation and complete any recommended treatment.
She will begin serving her jail time at 9 a.m. March 1.
Dellitt appeared in court with her public defender, Daniel Dalton. The state was represented Mercer County State's Attorney Meeghan Lee. Dellitt was also ordered to have no contact with booster club members and to submit to a DNA test.
On Dec. 12, 2018, Dellitt pleaded guilty to the charge of second degree felony theft of $10,000 to $100,000 from the booster club. A second theft charge of $500 to $10,000 from the school district was dismissed in her plea agreement.
According to court records, the thefts occurred between 2016 and 2018. Aledo Police were notified of the missing funds by the booster club president.
Zimmer said the sentence requested by Lee seemed appropriate, due to this being a first time offense for Dellitt. He reviewed 10 victim impact statements which he said were "the most powerful" he had ever read.
On Tuesday morning, Dellitt read a statement to the court apologizing for her actions. She acknowledged she had hurt many people and “hurt my whole family." Dellitt took responsibility for her actions. She said she hoped there would be some good that would come from this and "the community will find a way to forgive me."
Lee said the $50,000 repayment was complete restitution, “according to the numbers we have.”
On Aug. 13, 2018, Dellitt turned herself in on charges that she took up to $10,000 around July 10, 2017, through July 21, 2017, and that she took up to $100,000 from the Mercer County Athletic Booster Club funds during the 2016-2018 school years.
The charges alleged Dellitt, a bookkeeper at the Mercer County school district, used the money for “her own personal use,” including hotel rooms, restaurants, meals and personal items.
On July 31, Dellitt was placed on administrative leave by the district after it learned of the allegations. She resigned on Aug. 17.