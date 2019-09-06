A Milan business owner charged in 2017 with stealing more than $330,000 in sales tax revenue by forging tax documents to steal from customers has pleaded guilty to charges in Rock Island County Circuit Court.
Court records show Vickie J. Brown, 63, pleaded guilty Aug. 27 to theft of over $100,000, a Class 1 felony, and was sentenced to four years in state prison.
She also pleaded guilty to failure to remit use Illinois use tax, a Class 3 felony, and was sentenced to two years in prison. That sentence will run concurrently, or at the same time, as the sentence on the theft charge.
Brown also was ordered to pay more than $315,000 in restitution, plus court costs. She was ordered to begin her prison sentence on Sept. 30, according to court records.
As part of her plea, prosecutors dismissed additional charges of theft, mail fraud, forgery, and possessing/selling sales zapper. They also dismissed a retail theft charge in a separate case, according to court records.
Brown previously owned and operated Milan License Inc., which offered licensing and tax filing services for cars, boats and other equipment, according to court records.
Prosecutors with the Illinois Attorney General's Office alleged that she forged Illinois tax documents to steal more than $330,000 in state tax revenue that consumers believed they were paying to the Illinois Department of Revenue.
Between January 2014 and 2016, Brown knowingly prepared fraudulent sales tax returns that included false deductions and exceptions that did not apply.
She then billed customers for the full tax bill and kept the difference, according to prosecutors.