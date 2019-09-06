A Milan business owner charged in 2017 with stealing more than $330,000 in sales tax revenue by forging tax documents to steal from customers has pleaded guilty to charges in Rock Island County Circuit Court.
Court records show Vickie J. Brown, 63, pleaded guilty Aug. 27 to theft of over $100,000, a Class 1 felony, and was sentenced to four years in prison.
She also pleaded guilty to failure to remit use Illinois use tax, a Class 3 felony, and was sentenced to two years in prison. That sentence will run at the same time as the sentence on the theft charge.
Brown also was ordered to pay $315,936.62 in restitution plus court costs.
As part of her plea, prosecutors dismissed additional charges of theft, mail fraud, forgery, and possessing/selling sales zapper. They also dismissed a retail theft charge in a separate case, according to court records.
She was indicted in July 2017 in Rock Island County Circuit Court by the Illinois Attorney General’s Office.
According to prosecutors, Brown owned and operated Milan License Inc., 133 W. First Ave. in Milan, which offers licensing and tax filing services for cars, boats and other equipment. She forged Illinois tax documents to steal more than $330,000 in state tax revenue that consumers believed they were paying to the Illinois Department of Revenue.
Between January 2014 and 2016, Brown knowingly prepared fraudulent sales tax returns that included false deductions and exceptions that did not apply. She then billed her customers for the full tax bill and kept the difference, according to prosecutors.