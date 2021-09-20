Milan man accused of beating woman, causing severe brain injuries

A Milan man was arrested Friday for allegedly beating a woman who suffered extensive brain injuries, according to Rock Island County court records.
Ward F. Davis, 39, has been charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, a Class 3 felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Court documents state Davis struck the victim, Julie Bowser Shell, on the head with a blunt object multiple times, causing extensive brain injuries.
Davis is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $250,000 (10%) bond. The bond includes a condition if he were to be released that he have no contact with Shell.
Davis and Shell were listed in court documents as living in the same apartment complex in Milan, but in different apartments.
