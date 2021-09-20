Milan man accused of beating woman, causing severe brain injuries

A Milan man was arrested Friday for allegedly beating a woman who suffered extensive brain injuries, according to Rock Island County court records.
Ward F. Davis, 39, has been charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, a Class 3 felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Court documents state Davis struck the victim, Julie Bowser Shell, on the head with a blunt object multiple times, causing extensive brain injuries. Shell is currently in critical care, according to a Monday news release from the Milan Police Department.
Milan police officers responded to Pine View Apartments at 718 Hillcrest Road on Friday a little after 11 a.m., the release states. Someone had called to report Shell was lying in the roadway and a gas can was on fire in the laundry room of the apartment building.
Davis is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $250,000 (10%) bond. The bond includes a condition if he were to be released that he have no contact with Shell.
Davis and Shell were both listed in court documents as living in Pine View Apartments, but in different apartment numbers.
Davis has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 5.