 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MIlan man accused of beating woman to death with hammer found fit to stand trial
0 Comments
topical alert top story

MIlan man accused of beating woman to death with hammer found fit to stand trial

  • Updated
  • 0

A Milan man accused of beating a woman to death with a hammer in September was found fit to stand trial at a hearing Wednesday.

Ward Fontain Davis, 39, is accused of attacking Julie Bowser, who lived in the same apartment building, by hitting her multiple times in the head with a hammer.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Milan police responded to Pine View Apartments, 718 Hillcrest Road, just after 11 a.m. on Sept. 17. A 911 caller reported Bowser was lying in the roadway after being attacked, and that there was a gas can on fire in the apartment building's laundry room.

Davis was charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and aggravated arson with knowledge of people present. After Bowser died in a Peoria hospital a few days later, Davis was also charged with murder. 

Davis was evaluated by Dr. Chad Brownfield, a clinical and forensic psychologist. Brownfield provided a report to the court and Judge Frank R. Fuhr determined Davis is fit to stand trial, plead or be sentenced.

A preliminary hearing for Davis is scheduled for Dec. 14 at 8:30 a.m. Davis is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $1,000,000(10%) bond. 

Ward Davis.bmp

Davis
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Goat wanders inside office building and steals documents in India

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News