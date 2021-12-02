MIlan man accused of beating woman to death with hammer found fit to stand trial

A Milan man accused of beating a woman to death with a hammer in September was found fit to stand trial at a hearing Wednesday.
Ward Fontain Davis, 39, is accused of attacking Julie Bowser, who lived in the same apartment building, by hitting her multiple times in the head with a hammer.
Milan police responded to Pine View Apartments, 718 Hillcrest Road, just after 11 a.m. on Sept. 17. A 911 caller reported Bowser was lying in the roadway after being attacked, and that there was a gas can on fire in the apartment building's laundry room.
Davis was charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and aggravated arson with knowledge of people present. After Bowser died in a Peoria hospital a few days later, Davis was also charged with murder.
Davis was evaluated by Dr. Chad Brownfield, a clinical and forensic psychologist. Brownfield provided a report to the court and Judge Frank R. Fuhr determined Davis is fit to stand trial, plead or be sentenced.