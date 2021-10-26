Milan man accused of Moline bank robbery pleads not guilty

A Milan man accused of robbing a Moline bank on Oct. 4 pleaded not guilty in a hearing Tuesday morning.
Nicholas J. Conklin allegedly robbed the TBK Bank, 2040 1st Street A, Moline, by inferring he was armed with a gun and threatening an employee. He fled with a large amount of cash.
Moline police responded at 2:05 p.m. Detectives sent surveillance video showing Conklin and the car to other local police departments and the Bettendorf police department helped Moline identify Conklin from the surveillance footage.
Police served a search warrant at Conklin's address in Milan that night and he was taken into custody without incident.
The Moline Police Department was assisted by the Bettendorf Police Department, Davenport Police Department, Rock Island County Sherriff’s Department, Milan Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Conklin is being held in the Rock Island County jail on a $75,000 bond and his next court appearance is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 12.
