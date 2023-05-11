Rock Island County authorities allege a Milan man robbed a couple at gunpoint when they tried to buy an iPhone from him in downtown Moline.

County prosecutors have charged Antonio M. Love, 19, with one count of aggravated robbery, based on an allegation that he took $550 from a person on April 1 at 101 18th St. in Moline, according to Rock Island County court records. He acted with another person for whom he is legally responsible.

The Moline Police Department said Thursday that a couple made arrangements at about 7:30 p.m., April 1, to buy the phone from Love near the 18th Street address (the Stoney Creek Hotel Quad Cities Moline). The phone was for sale on social media.

Love and another person met the couple in a vehicle outside Stoney Creek and robbed them at gunpoint, police said. No one was hurt.

The police and the court records did not provide more detail about the person who was with Love during the robbery.

Love, police said, was arrested on May 1, and more charges are possible as the investigation continued on Thursday.

He made his first appearance on the charge on May 2, according to court records, and his next hearing has been set for May 16.

His bail has been set at $50,000. To be released, he would have to post a $5,000 bond.

A mugshot of Love was not immediately available.