Milan man arrested, accused of predatory sexual assault of a child

David M. Drawyer faces three counts of predatory sexual assault of a child, a class X felony that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of six and up to 60 years in prison.

Drawyer was arrested following the execution of a search warrant by the Milan Police Department and crime scene investigators with the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation at a residence in the 100 lock of West 2nd Avenue in Milan on Wednesday, according to authorities. During the execution of the warrant, investigators seized evidence supporting Drawyer's arrest, according to a news release from the Milan Police Department. The release does not state what evidence was seized.