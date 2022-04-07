 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Milan man arrested, accused of predatory sexual assault of a child

  Updated
  • 0

Police on Thursday arrested a 42-year-old Milan man accused of sexually assaulting a child.

David Drawyer Mugshot

David M. Drawyer

David M. Drawyer faces three counts of predatory sexual assault of a child, a class X felony that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of six and up to 60 years in prison.

Drawyer was arrested following the execution of a search warrant by the Milan Police Department and crime scene investigators with the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation at a residence in the 100 lock of West 2nd Avenue in Milan on Wednesday, according to authorities. During the execution of the warrant, investigators seized evidence supporting Drawyer's arrest, according to a news release from the Milan Police Department. The release does not state what evidence was seized.

Drawyer was booked into the Rock Island County Jail and was being held on a $500,000 bond Thursday.

Authorities continue to investigate the alleged sexual assault and no further information would be released, according to Milan police.

