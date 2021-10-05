 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Milan man arrested for bank robbery in Moline
0 Comments
topical

Milan man arrested for bank robbery in Moline

  • 0

A Milan man was arrested Monday for allegedly robbing a bank in Moline. 

Nicholas J. Conklin, 41, has been charged with aggravated robbery and is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $75,000 bond, according to a news release from the Moline Police Department.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Moline police responded to the robbery at 2:05 p.m. at TBK Bank on 2040 1st Street A, in Moline. Conklin allegedly inferred he was armed with a gun and threatened an employee. He left the bank with a large amount of cash in a silver Toyota Corolla. 

Moline detectives sent surveillance video showing Conklin and the car to other local police departments and a Bettendorf helped Moline identify Conklin from the surveillance footage. 

Police served a search warrant at Conklin's address in Moline Monday night and he was taken into custody without incident.

The Moline Police Department was assisted by the Bettendorf Police Department, Davenport Police Department, Rock Island County Sherriff’s Department, Milan Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Anyone with information on this robbery is encouraged to contact the Moline Police Department’s Special Investigations Group at 309-524-2131 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or use the free mobile app P3 Tips.

Nicholas Conklin.JPG

Conklin
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia to make film history by shooting first movie in space

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News