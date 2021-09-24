Milan man charged with murder in woman's death

Murder and arson charges have been filed against a Milan man whom Rock Island County authorities say beat a woman in the head with a blunt object causing extensive brain injuries that led to her death five days later.
Ward Fontain Davis, 39, is now charged with one count each of first-degree murder, a Class M felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of not less than 20 years, but up to a sentence of life. In Illinois, a sentence on a murder conviction must be served completely.
Davis also is now charged with attempted aggravated arson, a Class 1 felony that carries a prison sentence of four to 15 years.
Davis originally was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, a Class 3 felony that carries a prison sentence of two to five years. However, Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal said that prison term could be extended if it is determined Davis has an extensive criminal record.
Milan Police Chief Shawn Johnson said that at 11:03 a.m. Sept. 17 officers were sent to 718 Hillcrest Road to investigate a call of a woman lying in the roadway from repeatedly being hit in the head. The caller also reported a gasoline can on fire in the laundry room of the Pine View Apartments.
Court document state that Davis struck the victim, Julie Bowser Shell, 54, multiple times on the head with a blunt object. Villarreal said Shell died Wednesday at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.
Davis is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $1 million bond. He would need 10% of that, or $100,000, to bond out.
A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for Oct. 5 in Rock Island County Circuit Court.
Davis is a registered sex offender in Illinois. According to the state’s Sex Offender Registry, he is listed as a sexual predator. He was 20 at the time of his offense and his victim was 14. The offense occurred in 2002 in Scott County.
In that case, Davenport police arrested Davis on a charge of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. Davis pleaded guilty to a charge of assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.
Davis was convicted several times in Scott County District Court for failing to register and for living within 2,000 feet of a school, both aggravated misdemeanors.
He was convicted in 2009 for failing to register, this time a Class D felony, and was sentenced to five years in prison. He also was once again convicted of living within 2,000 feet of a school and was sentenced to a consecutive prison sentence of two years. Davis was released from the Iowa Department of Corrections for the last time on Sept. 24, 2012, according to electronic records.
Davis also has misdemeanor convictions in Scott County for assault and domestic abuse assault.
In 2005, he was convicted in Rock Island County Circuit Court of forgery and sentenced to two years on conditional discharge.
Davis also has an active case in Rock Island County of driving under the influence of drugs in January.