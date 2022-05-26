Milan man faces multiple charges accusing him of sex crimes against two children.

A Milan man faces numerous criminal charges accusing him of sexually assaulting two children in Rock Island County.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office charged David M. Drawyer, 42, with 11 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, five counts of child pornography and one count of criminal sexual assault, according to court records.

The charges are divided between two criminal cases that were filed Monday.

Prosecutors allege Drawyer sexually assaulted a child who was younger than 13 years old, between Nov. 16, 2019, and March 31, 2022, according to court records. The predatory criminal sexual assault charges and all but one of the child pornography charges are related to this case.

Drawyer was previously charged in April with three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. Those charges were dismissed in favor of the new case, court records state.

In the second case, authorities accuse Drawyer of sexually assaulting another child who was at least 13 years old but younger than 18, between Feb. 14, 2021, and March 31, 2022, according to court records.

In both cases, prosecutors allege Drawyer filmed sexual acts involving the children.

Drawyer made his first court appearance on Tuesday. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 7.

He was being held Thursday on a $1 million cash-only bond in each case, court records state. It was unclear whether they were consecutive or concurrent to each other.

