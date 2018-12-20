A Milan man was arrested Wednesday after police say he led them on a high-speed chase from Hampton, Illinois, to Bettendorf in a stolen vehicle.
Chad Lewis Erwin, 35, of the 400 block of East Sixth Street, is charged first-degree theft, eluding, possession of a controlled substance-first offense, and interference with official acts.
He also was cited for speeding and for not having a valid driver’s license.
At 10:46 a.m. Wednesday, Erwin was pursued into Bettendorf by a Hampton police officer.
He was driving a black Ford Fusion that was reported stolen on Dec. 9, according to an arrest affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint.
Erwin did not stop for the officer and was driving 120 mph in a 55 mph zone in the area of Pleasant Valley ReadyMix in the 7100 block of State Street, according to the affidavit.
Erwin took evasive action to avoid spike strips that had been placed in the roadway at the intersection of Grant and 23rd streets by Bettendorf police.
While attempting to avoid the spike strips, he collided with the driver side door of an unmarked police vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Once the stolen vehicle was disabled by the crash, Erwin ran toward the Isle of Capri Casino and was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit, according to the affidavit.
Officers learned that his license is revoked and that he has a Rock Island County warrant for driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the affidavit.
Erwin also was found in possession of three packages of Suboxone, a medication used to treat opioid addiction. He did not have a prescription for the medication, according to the affidavit.