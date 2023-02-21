A 43-year-old Milan man has been sentenced to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to multiple counts of child sexual assault.

David M. Drawyer was arrested by Milan police April 7, 2022, initially on three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, defined as a person under the age of 13. Each charge is a Class X felony that carries a prison sentence of 6-30 years.

On May 24, 2022, Drawyer was charged with one count each of criminal sexual assault of a victim between the ages of 13 and 17, a Class 1 felony that carries a prison sentence of 4-15 years and one count of child pornography, a Class X felony.

Also on May 24, 2022, Rock Island County prosecutors dropped the initial three charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child in favor of a superseding indictment that charged Drawyer with 11 count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and four counts of child pornography, with all of the charges being Class X felonies.

In the charges related to the superseding indictment, prosecutors said Drawyer sexually assaulted a child who was younger than 13 years old between Nov. 16, 2019, and March 31, 2022, according to court records.

In the other case, authorities accused Drawyer of sexually assaulting another child who was at least 13 years old but younger than 18, between Feb. 14, 2021, and March 31, 2022, according to court records.

On Nov. 21, 2022, Drawyer agreed to plead guilty to three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child from the superseding indictment and to one count of criminal sexual assault of a victim between the ages of 13 and 17 in the other case. All of the other charges were dropped in the plea agreement.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors agreed to a cap of 50 years in prison.

On Feb. 15, Rock Island County Circuit Judge Frank Fuhr sentenced Drawyer to 13 years in prison on each of the three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, with all of the sentences to run consecutively, or back-to-back, for a total of 39 years. Fuhr also sentenced Drawyer to 11 years in prison for the charge of criminal sexual assault of a victim between the ages of 13 and 17. That sentence also was to run consecutive to the other sentence, for a total of 50 years.

Fuhr also sentenced Drawyer to serve three years on supervised release once his prison sentence is completed. Drawyer's supervised release could be extended to life.