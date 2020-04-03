Milan police look for help in hit-and-run collision

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Milan Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying the owner and/or driver of the suspect pickup truck in a hit-and-run with property damage accident.

The accident occurred Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 1:40 pm, in the 300 block of West 20th Avenue in Milan. The incident was caught on video.

If you have information call the Crime Stoppers tip line, 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

