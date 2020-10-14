 Skip to main content
Milan police looking for owner of pictured vehicle
Milan police looking for owner of pictured vehicle

  • Updated
Suspect vehicle

Suspect vehicle.

 Contributed photo

From Crimes Stoppers of the Quad-Cities:

Milan Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash.

The suspect vehicle pictured here struck another vehicle near East First Street and East 12th Avenue, causing it to roll over on its roof.

The suspect vehicle was located and is owned by Trent Martin. Police have not been able to locate Martin to talk with him about the crash.

Anyone with any information or whereabouts of Martin are asked to call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous.

Quad-City Times​

