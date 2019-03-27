A 51-year-old Milan resident is dead after the vehicle she was in was struck by a stolen van whose driver was speeding and operating the vehicle recklessly, Moline Police Detective Michael Griffin said Wednesday night.
The crash occurred on the north side of the intersection at John Deere Road and 16th Street in Moline, Griffin said.
At 6:11 p.m. Moline police were advised by East Moline police that a stolen vehicle, a Plymouth Voyager van, was entering Moline at 53rd Street and was driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed.
The van was reported stolen out of Cedar County, Iowa, on Sunday.
Moline patrol officers went to the area but could not get into a position to stop the fleeing van and lost sight of it.
A Moline officer who was in the area of 16th Street and John Deere Road saw the vehicle as it was westbound on John Deere Road. The van then collided with a Ford Escape that was northbound on 16th Street.
Both occupants of the Ford Escape were taken to Trinity Rock Island where the woman passenger died from her injuries. The man in the vehicle was being treated Wednesday night for what police are calling non-life-threatening injuries.
The occupants of the van fled the scene on foot.
Griffin said that a 27-year-old woman was captured at the scene, while a 24-year-old man was captured two blocks from the scene by an off-duty Rock Island police officer.
A 25-year-old man was captured three blocks from the crash after a lengthy search.
Police also seized two rifles, a handgun and two BB guns out of the van. Griffin did not say if the weapons had been reported stolen.
The occupants of the van were being held Wednesday night in the Rock Island County Jail on charges of reckless homicide, possession of stolen property and felon in possession of a firearm.
Formal charges by the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office are expected to be issued Thursday after prosecutors review the case.
The East Moline Police Department, Rock Island Police Department, Rock Island County Sheriff's, the Hampton Police Department and the Illinois State Police have assisted in the investigation.
The investigation into the stolen van and its occupants is ongoing, Griffin said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of thee Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500.