 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Milan woman who suffered severe brain damage after beating has died
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Milan woman who suffered severe brain damage after beating has died

  • 0

A Milan woman who suffered severe brain damage after an assault Friday has died, according to the Peoria County Coroner's Office.

Julie Bowser was being treated at St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria when she died. She was attacked Friday at her Milan apartment with "a hammer or similar weapon," according to Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villarreal.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Ward F. Davis, 39, has been charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

In an email sent before Bowser's death, Villarreal said if the victim did not survive, the charges would be upgraded to first-degree murder.

Ward Davis.bmp

Davis

The charges haven't changed yet in online court records. Davis has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 5. He's currently being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $250,000 (10%) bond. 

Davis and Bowser lived in separate apartments at Pine View Apartments, 718 Hillcrest Road. Milan police responded to the building around 11 a.m. Friday, when someone called to report Bowser was lying in the roadway and a gas can was on fire in the laundry room of the building, according to a press release from the Milan Police Department.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at the Peoria County Coroner's Office. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Egyptian artist carves pencil tips into tiny statues of pharaohs

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News