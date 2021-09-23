Milan woman who suffered severe brain damage after beating has died

A Milan woman who suffered severe brain damage after an assault Friday has died, according to the Peoria County Coroner's Office.
Julie Bowser was being treated at St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria when she died. She was attacked Friday at her Milan apartment with "a hammer or similar weapon," according to Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villarreal.
Ward F. Davis, 39, has been charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.
In an email sent before Bowser's death, Villarreal said if the victim did not survive, the charges would be upgraded to first-degree murder.
The charges haven't changed yet in online court records. Davis has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 5. He's currently being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $250,000 (10%) bond.
Davis and Bowser lived in separate apartments at Pine View Apartments, 718 Hillcrest Road. Milan police responded to the building around 11 a.m. Friday, when someone called to report Bowser was lying in the roadway and a gas can was on fire in the laundry room of the building, according to a press release from the Milan Police Department.