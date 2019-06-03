A dispute between neighbors on Saturday led to the arrest of a Miles, Iowa man on methamphetamine and prescription drug charges.
At 8:35 p.m. Saturday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Preston Police Department were called to the 300 block of Ferry Road for a report of a neighbor dispute.
According to an arrest affidavit filed in Jackson County Court, a neighbor said Mark E. Van Kampen, 44, was hooking onto his outside water spigot.
The property owner said he told Van Kampen to stay off his property and that he wanted to press charges.
Police spoke to man who was helping Van Kampen renovate his home and accompanied him inside to grab his property.
While inside, police noticed a clear plastic case containing suspected crystal methamphetamine and a blue plastic case containing suspected methamphetamine.
The officers left the home and secure a search warrant for the premises.
During the search, officers found 7.8 grams of methamphetamine, a methamphetamine pipe, three used syringes, one syringe loaded with three milliliters of methamphetamine, four Alprazolam pills in a case with razor blades and cotton swabs, a cell phone case containing crushed methamphetamine, 56 Quetiapine pills, 47 Creon pills, 99 Sulfasalazine pills and $606.93 cash.
Van Kampen was arrested and faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of Alprazolam, possession of drug paraphernalia, keeping premises for controlled substances, unlawful possession of prescription drugs and trespassing.
Bond was set Sunday at $100,000 cash-only. He has a preliminary hearing June 11, according to court records.