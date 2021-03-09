 Skip to main content
Minor injury sustained from early morning Rock Island shooting
Rock Island police responded to a report of gunfire early Monday morning near 11th Street and 20th Avenue, Rock Island.

One victim had a minor injury, Rock Island Deputy Chief Richard Landi said. The victim drove themselves to the UnityPoint Health-Trinity hospital in Rock Island.

The investigation is still ongoing. 

