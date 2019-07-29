UPDATE: Lucy has been found and is being returned to her family, according to the police.
The Moline Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old, and anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
The girl was identified only as Lucy, and she is considered a runaway, according to a news release. She has not been seen since 9 p.m. Saturday, July 27, in the Quad-Cities area.
More detailed information about the girl and where she was last seen were not available Monday afternoon.