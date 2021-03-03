Missing Davenport girl Breasia Terrell to be featured on new Discovery+ special

Breasia Terrell, a Davenport girl who's been missing since July 2020, will be featured on a one-hour special on Investigation Discovery titled "In Pursuit: The Missing."

Callahan Walsh will headline the special, which begins streaming on Discovery+ on Sunday, March 7, and will premier on Investigation Discovery on Monday, March 8.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The special will follow Walsh as he investigates two main mysterious disappearance cases and will showcase additional missing children, including Breasia Terrell.

Breasia, then 10, was last seen at the apartment complex of Henry Earl Dinkins, 47, her brother's father. Dinkins is a registered sex offender named a person of interest in the case, but has never been charged with her disappearance. He remains in jail on an unrelated charge.

Breasia was 4 feet, 5 inches when she went missing. She has braids and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white shirt, white shorts and white and pink flip flops.

The FBI is offering $10,000 for information that helps find her.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.