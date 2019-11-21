Missing Moline woman found dead, police say boyfriend killed himself

The body of a Moline woman missing since late October was found Thursday at the home she shared with her boyfriend. Police say the boyfriend later killed himself at a Davenport hotel.

The body of Jordan Burroughs (Murphy), 37, was found Thursday at the home, at 2914 44th St.

Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said that a missing person report was filed Wednesday with the department.

On Thursday police searched the home Burroughs shared with her boyfriend, Kyle L. Dykeman, 38, Gault said. Police found significant evidence, and later found Burroughs’ body in the garage.

Gault said Burroughs had been dead for some time. An autopsy is expected to be performed today.

At 6 p.m. Thursday, an arrest warrant was issued for first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death.

Moline had Dykeman under surveillance, and at 8 p.m. asked Davenport police to arrest Dykeman at the Relax Inn, 3610 N. Brady St. When police entered the room they found Dykeman dead.

Moline Police and agents from the Illinois State Police Crime Lab were processing evidence in the garage late Thursday.