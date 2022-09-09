Missing Port Byron man found dead

Searchers on Thursday found the body of a Port Byron man missing since late August.

The family of Steven R. Mudd, 60, reported him missing on Aug. 23, according to the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, deputies, with the help of the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network, located Mudd’s body on private property in rural Port Byron.

Foul play is not suspected, the sheriff’s office said Friday.

No autopsy planned at this time, but the case remains an open and active investigation between the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office and the coroner’s office, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said Friday afternoon.

Gustafson said no further information was available as of that time.

Mudd was supposed to be heading to work when he was last seen leaving his home at about 6 a.m. on Aug. 23, the sheriff's office said previously. Mudd did not arrive at work and someone reported him missing at about 10:46 p.m. the same day.

His vehicle, a blue Toyota SUV, was found at Dorrance Park, the sheriff's office said. Deputies saw it there earlier in the day, but saw nothing unusual. Investigators returned after Mudd was reported missing.