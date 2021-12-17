Missouri man arrested in Davenport on gun charges sentenced to two years probation

Police said during the chase Humphrey threw away a 9 mm pistol with an extended magazine and the pink jacket he'd been wearing. Both were found near where he was taken into custody.

Humphrey does not have a permit to carry a gun in Iowa. He was charged with interference with a weapon, a felony, and carrying weapons, a misdemeanor. The carrying weapons charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement when Humphrey pleaded guilty in August.

He was sentenced Thursday to two years of supervised probation.

No one has yet been charged in relation to Johnson's death.