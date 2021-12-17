Missouri man arrested in Davenport on gun charges sentenced to two years probation

A Missouri man arrested for gun charges after the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old in Davenport in April, but who was not a suspect in the teenager's death, was sentenced Thursday to two years of probation.
De'an A. Humphrey, 18, of Hannibal, was reportedly riding bikes with Devell Johnson and three other teenagers when a car pulled over and someone shot at the group. Johnson and one of the other boys were shot. Johnson died from the gunshot wound, and the other boy was treated at a hospital and released.
Davenport Police said Humphrey ran from officers at the scene. He was taken into custody about a block away, according to an affidavit filed in the case.
Police said during the chase Humphrey threw away a 9 mm pistol with an extended magazine and the pink jacket he'd been wearing. Both were found near where he was taken into custody.
Humphrey does not have a permit to carry a gun in Iowa. He was charged with interference with a weapon, a felony, and carrying weapons, a misdemeanor. The carrying weapons charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement when Humphrey pleaded guilty in August.
He was sentenced Thursday to two years of supervised probation.
No one has yet been charged in relation to Johnson's death.