Missouri man charged in connection to Davenport shooting of two people

A Missouri man has been arrested in connection to the shooting that injured two people in Davenport yesterday.

De'an A. Humphrey, 18, of Hannibal, Missouri, is charged with interference with a weapon, a felony, and carrying weapons, a misdemeanor. He is being held in Scott County Jail on $100,000 cash bond.

Davenport Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Marquette Street at 3:39 p.m. Thursday. Two people had been shot and were taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport. Their condition has not been released.

Detectives identified Humphrey as involved in the shooting, and said he ran from officers at the scene. He was taken into custody about a block away after a chase, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

Police allege during the chase Humphrey threw away a 9 mm pistol with an extended magazine and the pink jacket he'd been wearing. Both were found near where he was taken into custody.

Humphreys does not have a permit to carry a gun in Iowa, police said.

Davenport Police ask anyone with information to call them at 563-326-6125 or submit a tip online.

