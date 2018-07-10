A judge on Tuesday declared a mistrial in the case of a Davenport man charged in the May 2017 death of Brandon Brooks.
Judge Nancy Tabor granted a motion for a mistrial made by Derek Jones, the attorney for Tremayne L. Thomas, during the second day of jury selection in Scott County District Court, according to court records.
Assistant Scott County Attorney Amy DeVine, one of the prosecutors trying the case, said a comment was made that prompted the judge to declare a mistrial.
She did not say what the comment was or who made it.
A pretrial conference is scheduled for Wednesday. A new trial date could be set at that hearing.
The 43-year-old is charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of Brooks, 35, of Rock Island.
At 4:29 a.m. May 30, 2017, Brooks' body was found on fire near the street in the 3000 block of West Denison Avenue.
An autopsy determined he was severely beaten and shot at least once prior to being set on fire, according to police.
Police say Brooks was seen with Thomas in Thomas' apartment the previous day. On June 2, 2017, officers searched the apartment and found suspected blood evidence, according to police.
Officers also discovered suspected blood evidence in a van Thomas was driving an hour before Brooks' body was found, and in the bed of a pickup he owned, according to police.
On June 27, 2017, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation's lab determined the suspected blood evidence matched Brooks' DNA profile, according to police.
Thomas was charged in Brooks' death in late June 2017. He remained in the Scott County Jail Tuesday on a $1 million cash-only bond.