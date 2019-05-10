Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is hoping you can identify the two people pictured in the attached photos.
According to Crime Stoppers:
"On April 27, someone entered the victim’s apartment in Moline while he was sleeping and stole electronics, prescription medications and his wallet. The female suspect (pictured) used the victim’s debit card at a gas station. The pictured female and male were in a blue Chrysler van with a missing hubcap. The female was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and was carrying a pink purse. The male who was with her was wearing a black jacket, brown pants, a black baseball cap and white tennis shoes."
If you recognize these people you are asked to call the tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.