Moline authorities investigating suspicious fires/warning teens from vacant buildings

The fire at the former elementary school was reported at 3 p.m. April 3, 4108 5th Ave., Moline. At that time, the damage estimate was less than $5,000.

Moline Fire Marshal Jerry Spiegel said Wednesday that there were two different fires at issue, but declined to identify the specific incidents.

Neither location had utilities and teenagers were seen coming and going from them prior to the fires being reported, he said. Both fires are suspected of being caused by people either deliberately or through negligence and were considered arsons.

He said no one was hurt during either fire, and that firefighters prevented the structures from being destroyed.

Moline had a number of fires in buildings that were either vacant or under some sort of construction in latter half of 2019.

Those fires were still under investigation, but there was no strong evidence as of Wednesday that they were related to the fires referenced in the social media post.

Leach and Spiegel said property owners who have an unused building can minimize the risk of intrusion or damage by maintaining and monitoring the location.

Spiegel said making sure the structure was locked and boarded up would help, and so would periodic visits.