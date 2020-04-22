Moline authorities investigating suspicious fires/warning teens from vacant buildings

The Moline Police Department is warning parents to speak with their children about the dangers of derelict buildings after reports of teens gathering to socialize in such structures — some of which may have deliberately been set on fire.
The message was shared on social media by the Moline Fire Department, and in it, the police department said that since Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s shelter-in-place order was issued, city authorities have dealt with fires in abandoned buildings and that police had received reports that high-school-aged teens were using such buildings to gather and drink alcohol.
The police recommended parents speak with their children about potential dangers in those buildings, including that they can be structurally unsound and have hazardous materials inside.
“Moline Schools reached out to us after the McKinley fire and asked for some help disseminating a message to kids and parents about going in abandoned buildings, however the McKinley School incident is what prompted it,” police department spokesman Jon Leach said Wednesday. “That fire was suspicious. At this point we have no suspects.”
The fire at the former elementary school was reported at 3 p.m. April 3, 4108 5th Ave., Moline. At that time, the damage estimate was less than $5,000.
Moline Fire Marshal Jerry Spiegel said Wednesday that there were two different fires at issue, but declined to identify the specific incidents.
Neither location had utilities and teenagers were seen coming and going from them prior to the fires being reported, he said. Both fires are suspected of being caused by people either deliberately or through negligence and were considered arsons.
He said no one was hurt during either fire, and that firefighters prevented the structures from being destroyed.
Moline had a number of fires in buildings that were either vacant or under some sort of construction in latter half of 2019.
Those fires were still under investigation, but there was no strong evidence as of Wednesday that they were related to the fires referenced in the social media post.
Leach and Spiegel said property owners who have an unused building can minimize the risk of intrusion or damage by maintaining and monitoring the location.
Spiegel said making sure the structure was locked and boarded up would help, and so would periodic visits.
“The biggest thing for property owners is to make sure their structures are secure,” Leach said.”This is where the ‘broken window’ theme plays in.”
If there is a broken window, fix it, he said. Paint over graffiti. Remove trash. A rundown building gives the impression that no one cares about it.
“This draws people in thinking no one monitors it or checks on it,” Leach said.
The police and fire departments ask that anyone with information about the fires contact them. The police can be reached at 309-524-2140 and Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500. Crime Stoppers also accepts tips through the P3 tips app.
The fire department can be reached at 309-524-2266.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.