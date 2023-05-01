A person wielding a gun robbed a bank Monday in Moline.

The robbery happened at about 9 a.m. at the Chase Bank, 501 15th St., according to the Moline Police Department. The person, in a rubber mask depicting an old man's face, entered the bank, displayed a handgun and demanded money from a teller.

The robber took cash and fled on foot, heading west on 5th Avenue, according to the police department. The robber may have gotten into a black SUV near 13th Street.

The department further described the robber as a male, about 5-feet-10-inches tall and with a medium build. At the time of the robbery, the robber wore a blue sweatshirt, a green reflective vest, dark pants and black Nike shoes with white soles.

The department asked anyone with information to contact investigators at 309-797-0401. Anyone with information can also contact the Quad-Cities chapter of Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or through the P3 Tips app.