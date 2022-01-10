Moline crash victim identified, police believe alcohol was a factor

A Silvis man who died in a car crash in Moline on Sunday has been identified as 69-year-old Gregory H. Blaser.
The head-on crash happened Sunday at about 4:05 p.m. in the 900 block of 36th Ave., according to a news release from the Moline Police Department.
Blaser was driving east on 36th Ave. in a tan 1998 Chevy Blazer while a woman was driving west in a green 2005 Chevy Trailblazer. The woman crossed into the eastbound lane and hit Blaser's car head on. Both cars sustained severe damage and both drivers had to be extracted by the Moline Fire Department.
Police believe alcohol was involved in the crash, according to the news release.
Blaser was transported to a local hospital where he died. The other driver was also taken to a local hospital and later flown to another trauma hospital by life flight with serious, life threatening injuries. Her name has not been released yet, pending further investigation.
Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said an autopsy for Blaser has tentatively been scheduled for Tuesday.