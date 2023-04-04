A Moline family of three was displaced from their home Monday after a fire damaged their two-story duplex.

According to a news released from Moline’s Fire Media Group, the fire was reported at 2:57 p.m. at 1109 14th Ave.

First arriving firefighters reported fire and smoke showing out of the back of the building.

The occupants were alerted by smoke detectors and had escaped the home before firefighter arrived.

The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes.

The three residents are being assisted by the Red Cross.

A firefighter was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury that occurred while fighting the fire.

Fire Departments from East Moline, Rock Island Arsenal and Rock Island assisted at the scene along with Moline Second Alarmers and MidAmerican Energy.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.