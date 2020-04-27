Moline Fire Department investigating Sunday morning house fire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Sunday morning fire damaged a Moline home, but no injuries were reported.

Moline firefighters were called about 9 a.m. to 5309 11th Ave. C for a report of a house on fire, according to a Moline Fire Department news release. Once there, firefighters saw smoke coming from the home, described as a small wood-framed building.

Firefighters found no one inside and had the fire out within 10 minutes, the release states. The extent of the damage to the home and its contents was not available Monday afternoon.

The cause of the fire and where in the home it began was still under investigation.

