Moline Fire Department responding to structure fire on 19th Avenue

Moline Fire Department is working a structure fire in the 400 block of 19th Avenue, according to a tweet from the Moline Police Department.

Police say 19th Avenue is shut down between 4th Street and 5th Street and ask people to use alternative routes and avoid the area.

Deputy Fire Chief Steve Regenwether said all occupants safely exited the home and one person was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Regenwether said the fire seems to have originated in a second-floor bedroom, where smoke could be seen billowing out of the windows on the east side of the structure.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0