 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Moline Fire Department responding to structure fire on 19th Avenue

  • Updated
  • 0

Moline Fire Department is working a structure fire in the 400 block of 19th Avenue, according to a tweet from the Moline Police Department.

Police say 19th Avenue is shut down between 4th Street and 5th Street and ask people to use alternative routes and avoid the area.

Deputy Fire Chief Steve Regenwether said all occupants safely exited the home and one person was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Regenwether said the fire seems to have originated in a second-floor bedroom, where smoke could be seen billowing out of the windows on the east side of the structure.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The unique sleeping habits of whales

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News