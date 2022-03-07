 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Moline Fire Department responds to structure fire on 19th Avenue

  • Updated
  • 0

One person was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure Monday after a house fire in Moline.

The Moline Fire Department responded to 428 19th Avenue at 1:04 p.m., after an occupant of the home alerted other residents to a fire in the upper floor of the two-story home.

The residents were able to get out safely, according to a news release from the fire department.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in about 20 minutes and were at the scene for about two hours. The home is uninhabitable, the release said, and residents found their own temporary housing.

Deputy Fire Chief Steve Regenwether said the fire seemed to have originated in a second-floor bedroom, where smoke could be seen billowing out of the windows on the east side of the structure.

The cause remains under investigation.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Florida man in porta-potty crushed to death by bulldozer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News