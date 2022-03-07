Moline Fire Department responds to structure fire on 19th Avenue

One person was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure Monday after a house fire in Moline.

The Moline Fire Department responded to 428 19th Avenue at 1:04 p.m., after an occupant of the home alerted other residents to a fire in the upper floor of the two-story home.

The residents were able to get out safely, according to a news release from the fire department.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in about 20 minutes and were at the scene for about two hours. The home is uninhabitable, the release said, and residents found their own temporary housing.

Deputy Fire Chief Steve Regenwether said the fire seemed to have originated in a second-floor bedroom, where smoke could be seen billowing out of the windows on the east side of the structure.

The cause remains under investigation.

