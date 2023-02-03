An early morning fire on Friday damaged a home on Moline's North Shore Drive, though the people inside escaped.

The fire happened around 4:16 a.m. at 1731 North Shore Drive, according to the Moline Fire Department. When they arrived, firefighters found the fire in a garage attached to a two-story home. The garage was fully on fire.

The three people who were inside were already safely outside when firefighters got to the address, the department said.

It took about an hour to get the fire under control, but firefighters remained at the scene as of about 9:30 a.m., according to the department.

The area is unincorporated and has few if any fire hydrants, the department said. Moline called for help and the Coal Valley Fire Department and Blackhawk Fire Protection District brought water tankers to the scene to provide additional water.

The Rock Island, East Moline and Rock Island Arsenal fire departments also assisted with fighting the fire, the department said. The Rock Island County Sheriff's Office, the Moline Second Alarmers, the Moline Public Works Department, MidAmerican Energy and the MetroLink also assisted the effort.

The city's fire marshal is investigating the fire, the department said.