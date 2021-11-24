Moline fire fighters respond to fire, other emergencies Tuesday night

Moline first responders were busy Tuesday night with a house fire, a fire alarm at a multi-family living complex and a car crash, which led to a complete power failure at Heritage Woods assisted-living facility. The power failure caused many of the residents to need assistance with their oxygen therapy.
According to a news release from the Moline Fire Department, firefighters responded to a fire at 4 Velie Drive at 10:14 p.m. Tuesday. The house is a two-story, single-family home with a basement. There were people in the home at the time of the fire, but no one was injured.
The fire appeared to have started near a gas fireplace. There was active fire in the walls on the first and second floors when firefighters arrived, but it was quickly extinguished.
The fire caused an estimated $35,000 in damages to the structure and belongings. The Moline Fire Department Fire Prevention and Investigations Bureau has begun an investigation of the fire.
At the same time the fire department was dealing with this fire, the other events of the night were taking place. The fire department offered thanks in the news release to the Moline Police Department, the Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, the Rock Island fire Department, the East Moline Fire Department, the Bettendorf Fire Department, Genesis Ambulance and the Moline Second Alarmers for their help when the Moline Fire Department's resources were spread thin.