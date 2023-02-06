A Sunday evening fire in Moline left a firefighter injured and two people without a place to live.

The fire was reported at 6:19 p.m. at 1728 11th St., according to the Moline Fire Department. When firefighters arrived, they found an unattached garage that was heavily ablaze. The heat from the garage fire caused a nearby duplex to also catch fire.

The department did not state how the firefighter was injured but said the injury was not considered life threatening. The firefighter, who was not identified, went to the hospital.

The people who lived in the duplex were already outside when firefighters reached the 11th Street address, the department said. There were no reports of injuries among them, but the Red Cross assisted two people who could not return to their residence after the fire.

The extent of the damage to their residence was not provided in the release. Three other properties were also damaged because of the heat of the fire.

Bringing the fires under control took about 30 minutes, but firefighters remained on site for about three hours, ensuring that they did not rekindle, the department said.

The city's fire marshal is investigating.

The Rock Island, East Moline and Rock Island Arsenal fire departments assisted, along with Moline Second Alarmers.