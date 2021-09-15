Moline firefighters tackle large blaze near Rock River

For more than an hour Wednesday, black smoke billowed above the trees along North Shore Drive in Moline.
A bartender at the nearby Len Brown's North Shore Inn said she called 911 around 1 p.m., after spotting the smoke. She heard several "pops," she said, but she did not hear an explosion.
At least one propane tank reportedly is located on the wooded property.
The source of the fire appeared to come from a junkyard just north and across a narrow backwater from Len Brown's — at 49th Avenue. Google satellite images show about two dozen cars and at least 10 mobile homes on the land, which was being doused by 2 p.m. with water from an aerial truck.
A neighbor said none of the mobile homes was occupied.
The satellite image is not dated.
A fire hose was stretched about two blocks to the nearest hydrant — just south of the four-way stop at 7th Street. Police prevented motorists from entering North Shore Drive from the west.
The senior firefighter on scene said an investigation into the cause of the blaze would commence when the fire was under control.
