Moline Grinders burglarized; can you identify the intruder?
Suspect in the Wednesday burglary of the Moline Grinders

 Moline Police Department

The Moline Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a person who broke into the Grinders Spaghetti House on Wednesday.

An alarm went off at 3:33 a.m. at the restaurant, 3210 Avenue of the Cities, and when officers arrived to investigate, they found the glass broken out of the door on the west side of the business, according to a news release from the police department.

When police reviewed security footage, it showed a person in a black hoodie, black sweat pants and black shoes inside the business. The intruder's face is covered with a bandana. They spent a short time in the business then left.

The restaurant reported nothing of value was taken, the release states.

The department asks that anyone with information contact investigators at 309-797-0401 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or the P3 Tips mobile app.

