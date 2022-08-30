Moline men accused of breaking into Moline High School

Moline police arrested three people Monday who allegedly committed an overnight burglary at Moline High School.

Joseph W. Anderson, 22, and Steven T. Anderson, 21, both of Moline each are charged with one count each of burglary and criminal damage to property.

Each was being held Monday night in the Rock Island County Jail on $50,000 bond, 10%.

A 17-year-old female also was taken into custody. She was being held Monday night by Juvenile Court Services.

Police were alerted when a fire alarm went off about 1 a.m. Monday, according to the the Moline Police Department.

Officers found the building had been burglarized and that some areas of the school had been damaged.

According to Moline police, the three entered the school and caused significant damage including discharging fire extinguishers, flipping tables, breaking televisions and damaging other electronic devices.

School officials were notified, and multiple staff members responded to help clean up the damage before the start of school.

Moline police said the school's custodial staff "should be praised for their extensive work getting the school fit for students to arrive by normal hours without disruption."

Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said: "The Moline Police Department takes our school students' safety and learning environment extremely seriously. Students deserve the best education possible, including the best facilities, equipment and classrooms available to them.

"Any damage, trespassing or vandalism to our school facilities will be aggressively investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent allowed by law," Gault said.

None of the three suspects are students at Moline High School, but they did have previous enrollment in the district.

In 2018 and 2019, Joseph Anderson was convicted three times for retail theft and one time each for criminal damage to property, consumption of alcohol by a minor and resisting a peace officer. Each of those charges is a Class A misdemeanor under Illinois law that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.

Steven Anderson currently is awaiting trial on traffic charges of operating an uninsured motor vehicle, illegal transportation of alcohol and driving without a seat belt.

In July, an order of protection was filed against Steven Anderson for stalking, but the petitioner failed to appear for the hearing so the order was dismissed.

The investigation into the burglary at the high school is ongoing.