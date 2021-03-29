Moline High School teacher on leave after allegedly posting sex video on SnapChat

A Moline High school teacher is on leave after allegedly sharing a homemade sex video on SnapChat in November, where it was seen by multiple students.

The Moline Dispatch-Argus and Quad-City Times on Monday obtained a copy of a heavily redacted Moline Police Department investigation report. It does not identify the teacher or students involved. School district officials offered few details.

Police have closed the case, and no charges will be filed.

Sangeetha Rayapati, school board president, said the district is following all administrative policies laid out by Illinois law. The teacher has been on leave since the incident was reported, she said, adding she could not say more or identify the teacher.

According to the report, Moline High School Principal Trista Sanders contacted police on Nov. 7.

The police report states Sanders received a tip that the teacher, whose name was redacted, posted a video of herself having sex on her SnapChat story, which can be viewed by anyone who has friended her in the app.

Multiple students reportedly saw the video. Screenshots of a group chat included with the police report show students discussing the video and debating whether to tell the teacher the video was there.