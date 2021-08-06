Moline Hy-Vee store robbed; suspect arrested after police pursuit

A Virginia man was arrested in connection with a robbery Thursday in Moline.

Shortly after 4 p.m., Moline Police responded to Hy-Vee, 4218 Avenue of the Cities, after a report of a robbery, according to a news release.

A suspect, who was later identified as Mark Robledo Mogensen, a 23 years old from Sterling, Virgina, walked into Hy-Vee and demanded an employee give him cash. The suspect fled from the business with a “yet to be determined amount” of cash in a blue 1997 BMW Z3, the release says.

A few minutes later, a Silvis Police Officer spotted the BMW heading east toward Colona and notified Colona Police, who found the BMW headed eastbound, and tried to stop the car.

The BMW continued and Colona Police pursued it on Route 6, along with the Henry County Sherriff’s Office. Coal Valley Police assisted in the pursuit as it passed through their jurisdiction.

The BMW entered Interstate 74 northbound from Route 6, then westbound on Interstate 280. Illinois State Police assisted in the pursuit, which continued onto Route 92 northbound from I-280.

Rock Island Police and the Rock Island County deputies assisted in chasing the BMW on Route 92, where it eventually went north onto Arsenal Island.