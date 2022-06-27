Moline man accused of fatal 2021 hit-and-run sentenced

A judge on Monday sentenced a Moline man in relation to a fatal 2021 hit-and-run crash.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Jayden M. Jackson, 19, with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. The charge resulted from the death of Dawn White, who was killed on Nov. 6 at 60th Street and John Deere Road.

Authorities stated White, 43, of Moline, was a pedestrian struck by a dark-colored Ford passenger car. The car did not stop after the collision.

Prosecutors accused Jackson, driving the Ford Fusion, of leaving the scene and not contacting the authorities about the collision within a half hour.

During a morning hearing, Rock Island County Chief Circuit Judge Frank Fuhr sentenced Jackson to four years in an Illinois Department of Corrections prison, according to court records. Once his term is complete, he must also serve two years of mandatory supervised release.

Jackson will get credit for the time he served and is eligible for day-for-day credit depending on his behavior in prison, according to court records. These credits could mean he serves about half of the four years.

He pleaded guilty to the charge in May after negotiations with prosecutors, according to court records.

Before deciding the sentence, Fuhr also heard arguments from the prosecution and defense about what they thought the sentence should be and victim impact statements from White’s loved ones, court records state.

Officials also developed a presentence investigation report ahead of Monday’s hearing, court records state. Such reports provide background about a defendant that a judge can use to help determine the appropriate sentence.

