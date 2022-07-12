Moline man accused of knife attack faces charges

A Moline man allegedly attacked another with a knife, injuring his arms, according to authorities.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Paul Jacob Banks, 40, with aggravated battery and battery, according to court records. Banks allegedly cut another man on his arms on Thursday.

Moline police officers went at about 10:39 p.m. that night to 1108 36th St. Court to investigate a report of a battery, according to the Moline Police Department. The wounded man told officers he had an argument with Banks, who cut him and hit him with a bat.

Officers later found Banks in the 1000 block of 34th Street and arrested him, the police department states.

The allegations underlying the charges only accuse Banks of using a knife on the man, not striking him with a bat, according to court records.

Banks was in custody Tuesday, according to court records. His bail has been set at $20,000. To be released, he would have to post $2,000. Should he be released, a condition of his bond is no contact with the person he is accused of attacking.

His next court date is scheduled for July 26, court records state.