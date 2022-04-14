 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Moline man accused of sexually assaulting child

A Moline man faces charges accusing him of sex crimes against a child.

Christopher J. Griffin

Christopher J. Griffin, 37, is charged with two counts each of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to Rock Island County court records. Authorities allege one of the incidents underlying the charges happened on Feb. 6. Another incident is alleged to have happened on Oct. 19, 2021.

Court records did not state the location at which the alleged incidents occurred but said the Moline Police Department investigated the case.

Griffin was in custody Thursday, held on $500,000 bail, according to the Rock Island County Jail. To be released, he would have to post a $50,000 bond.

His next court date is set for May 3, according to the jail.

