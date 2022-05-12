Moline man accused of shooting at an occupied vehicle

Police have arrested a Moline man accused of shooting at an ex-girlfriend's vehicle after chasing after her and cutting her off during an argument.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Keelan A. Brown, 26, with aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to court records.

Brown got into an argument on the morning of May 7 with a woman near the intersection of 14th Street and 4th Avenue in Rock Island, according to the Moline Police Department. The two began driving east in separate vehicles, then Brown cut off the woman in the 1200 block of 6th Avenue in Moline and fired a handgun at her vehicle.

The woman told police Brown was the gunman and identified him as an ex-boyfriend, the department said.

Officers found the vehicle Brown was driving near 15th Street and 18th Avenue and arrested Brown, the release states. Police found a handgun during their investigation, but the department did not say where it was recovered.

Brown made his first appearance on the charge on May 9. His next hearing is scheduled for May 24, county court records state.

He was being held on a $200,000 bail, according to court records. To be released, he would have to post a $20,000 bond.

